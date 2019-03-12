Kano CP Hero Of 2019 General Elections..PDP Chieftain

Published:

Kano State police commissioner, Mohammed Wakil, is the hero of this year’s general elections, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Sugar, has said.



Sugar, a political associate of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said the police commissioner should be singled out for commendation by the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu.



He said the civil and professional ways, the police commissioner conducted himself, provided the opportunity for the opposition to have the way in Kano State.



He urged other police officers in the country to emulate Wakil, saying their duty was not to protect the government of the day but to work in the interest of the country.



He said in a phone interview that the outcome of the governorship election had shown that Atiku won the presidential election but the outcome was rigged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to favour President Muhammadu Buhari.



“Atiku was voted in Kano and many other states of the country. He won the election, the outcome was rigged for Buhari. But we are hopeful, his stolen mandate would be retrieved through the court,” he said.

