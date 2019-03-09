Kaduna:Nasir El Rufai Loses Govt House Polling Unit To PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won the polling units at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna (Government House), defeating the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress, APC.



Meanwhile the governor recorded a landslide victory at his polling unit 024, Ungwar Sarki ward, Kaduna.



Isa Ashiru of the PDP polled 145 votes against El-Rufai’s 114 at PU013, Government House.



At PU014, Government House, PDP recorded 109 votes while APC got 84.



However, El-Rufai polled 367 votes at his polling unit, while PDP polled 59 votes.



Abdullahi Sadiq, the Presiding Officer of PU02 announced the results.

