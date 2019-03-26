Join Me In Working Out The Process Of Smooth Transition ,Bauchi State Governor Tells New Governor Elect

Published:

Congratulatory message to Bauchi Governor -Elect Sen Bala Mohammed



Gov Abubakar wishes to congratulate Governor-elect of Bauchi state Senator Bala Mohammed .



"i congratulate my brother, Sen Bala on this victory at the polls.



"I am delighted to note that in-spite of the intensity of the campaigns in our dear state, a peaceful election took place without bloodshed.



"Let me therefore invite the Governor-elect to join me in working out the process of a smooth transition.



"I sincerely thank the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to my administration and urge them to extend the same to the incoming administration.



"I also urge governor-elect to caution his supporters to be law abiding while celebrating since the period of campaigns is now over.



Ali M.Ali

Special Adviser

Media and Strategy

To MA Abubakar

Share This