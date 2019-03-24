INEC Returning Officer Yet To Arrive Bauchi For Collation Of Rerun Results

Published:

Despite the arrival of all the results from the 36 Polling units, the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Kyari is yet to arrive Bauchi from Yola Adamawa State.



The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi disclosed this while briefing journalists and observers at the commission’s headquarters.



He debunked the rumors being circulated that INEC was only planning to change the result of the governorship re-run election conducted in the state.



According to him, all the 15 Local Government Returning Officers have arrived the collation center to present their results, attributing the non commencement of the collation process to the non arrival of the State Returning Officer, Professor Kyari Muhammad.

