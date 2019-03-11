INEC Declares Bauchi State Guber Election Inconclusive

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship election in Bauchi state inconclusive. An electoral official looks at documents at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on March 10, 2019.

Nigeria’s election authorities announced the suspension of activities in volatile opposition-held Rivers State on March 10 citing violence and threats to its staff, as tensions rise in the wake of closely-watched regional elections.

Counting is continuing across the country after the March 9 elections for governors in 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states, all state assemblies and administrative councils in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja. Results are expected in the coming days.

Announcing the result at the INEC headquarters in Bauchi on Sunday night, the State Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Kyari said the PDP candidate polled a total number of 469,512 votes against its closest opponent, the incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 465,453 votes.

Professor Kyari, after announcing the figures said, “In line with Section 23 part 6 of the electoral act, I hereby declare the election inconclusive.” Recall that INEC had earlier cancelled the election results for Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state, on ground of violence at the collation center, which led to the carting away of election materials by hoodlums.

