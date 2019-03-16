INEC Again Chastise Army's Role In Rivers State Election,To Set Date For Final Collation Of Results

Published:

The Independent Electoral Commission has once again chastised the Nigerian Army for the alleged role played by some of its soldiers in the disruption of the electoral processes in Rivera state, expressing it’s determination to ensure the conclusion of the process very soon. This was contained in two separate statements issued by the Commission at about midnight on Friday in Abuja and signed by a National Commissioner, Festus Okoye.



Full Statement



“On the 10th of March 2019, the Commission suspended all electoral processes in Rivers State having determined that there was widespread disruption of collation of results of the elections conducted on the 9th day of March 2019. Subsequently, the Commission set up a Fact-Finding Committee to assess the situation and report back within 48 hours.



“The Commission met on the 15th day of March 2019 and considered the report of the Committee and established the following:



• That the Governorship and State Assembly elections took place in most of the polling units and results were announced.



• That the results from 17 Local Governments out of 23 are available and are in the Commission’s custody.



• That the Declaration and Returns for 21 State Constituencies out of 32 were made prior to the suspension.



• That collation centres were invaded by some soldiers and armed gangs resulting in the intimidation and unlawful arrest of election officials thereby disrupting the collation process.



“Consequent upon the foregoing, the Commission:



• Expresses its displeasure with the role played by some soldiers and armed gangs in Rivers State disrupting the collation process and attempting to subvert the will of the people.



• Is committed to expeditious completion of the collation process where results of the elections have been announced.



• Will engage the security agencies at national level and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee at the State level to demand neutrality and professionalism of security personnel in order to secure a peaceful environment for the completion of the elections.



• Will also engage with key stakeholders in Rivers State with a view to ensuring a smooth and peaceful completion of the process.



• Will issue detailed timelines and activities for the completion of the election on Wednesday March 20th, 2019”.

