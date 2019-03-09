I Will Contest 2023 Presidential Election..Tunde Bakare

Published:

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has expressed his willingness to contest for the presidency after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.



Pastor Bakare Bakare announced his ambition during an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos shortly after casting his vote at the Opebi Grammar School polling unit.



“I am going to throw my hand into the fray. I am just waiting for President Buhari to finish his tenure. 4 tenants allegedly exhume landlord’s corpse, sells his property “We cannot continue this way because we have something to offer this country, and we will by the grace of God,’’ he said. Bakare, who said that he was desirous of making Nigeria one of the greatest countries, added that he looked forward to a future where every Nigerian vote would count.



He said that he would continue to pray for the day when every Nigerian would come out and make their votes count. He urged Nigerians to desist from allowing themselves to be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure’ when the needed infrastructure in their communities had decayed.



Recall that Bakare was Buhari’s presidential running mate in 2011. He had also at Calgary, Canada, in an interview published on Jan. 3, predicted that he would succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s 16th president or head of state.

Share This