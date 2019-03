Published:

Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly and senator-elect for Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Mr Godiya Akwashiki, was reportedly beaten to a state of coma for having an affair with the wife of a top politician in the state.



The politician, Mr Danladi Envuluanza, who hails from the same senatorial district with Akwashiki, was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa but lost to Abdullahi Sule in the primary election.



Envuluanza allegedly mobilised youths and thugs who met Akwashiki in one of the hotels in the outskirts of Abuja where he was publicly beaten and stripped naked for toasting and attempting to sleep with his wife.



Though Envuluanza’s wife was not seen around the hotel, the politician who openly supervised Akwashiki’s beating in the hotel asked the thugs to kill him if they could.



In a video that is trending on the social media, Envuluanza was seen asking him ‘shebi you want to go to Senate’.



It was gathered that after thoroughly supervising the physical beating of the deputy speaker, Envuluanza invited the Maitama Police Station branch using his connections to come and arrest him. It was learnt that Akwashiki spent the night at the station.



The state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, was alleged to have called the Inspector General of Police who is from the state to order his release.



Akwashiki, who equally contested for the governorship of the state before stepping down at the last minute on the governor’s advice to pick the senatorial form, allegedly worked against Envuluanza in the primaries on the directive of the governor in favour of Sule, who eventually emerged.



Envuluanza was alleged to have vowed to make sure that Akwashiki did not win the senatorial election, which didn’t materialise.



Speaking on phone shortly after he was released from the police station, Akwashiki said he had never met Envuluanza’s wife in his life and wondered how he would attempt to sleep with someone he had never met before. He said that the incident was a set up by the politician to embarrass him having failed in his bid to stop his election to the Senate.



He maintained that there was no truth about the story, noting that it was Envuluanza himself that called him to meet him at the hotel to mend political fences, stressing that he did not know he had arranged thugs to disgrace him.



FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that the police was investigating the case of a man beaten by some persons for allegedly sleeping with another man’s wife.



“There was a case that was reported and we are investigating it. We don’t know the truth or otherwise of the case. It is only investigations that will reveal all we need to know,” he said.

