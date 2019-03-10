I Want To Be Senate Deputy President...Remi Tinubu

Published:

Wife of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Remi Tinubu, said her next target is to become the Senate Deputy President, as the only woman with a third mandate in the Senate.



Tinubu, who stated this yesterday, in an interview , expressed optimism that APC would continue to win in Lagos and other states, as long as the party continues to develop people and the country.



She lamented the participation of too many insignificant parties in the election, saying it makes it confusing and complicated for most of the illiterate voters, as well as money wasting and time consuming.

