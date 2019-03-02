I Have Not Received My Letter Of Suspension From APC...DG VON

Published:

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, says that he has not received a letter of suspension from his party, the All Progressives Congress.



He said this in a Press statement in response to the APC statement stating that he and some governors were involved in anti-party activities and were therefore suspended from the party.



In the Press statement published on the website of the Voice of Nigeria (https://www.von.gov.ng/i-havent-gotten-a-suspension-letter…/) on Friday, Mr. Okechukwu explained that he had worked diligently for the APC campaigning the length and breath of the Southeast for the success of the party.



“One has not gotten a letter of suspension from my great party. If actually a press statement was issued, it may not be unconnected with those who want to sideline their enemies in this season of contestation. Remember that Femi Adesina, spokesman for Mr. President, had opened window for gruesome struggle.



“Otherwise, one had taken time and resources to campaign vigorously for my great party and even set up the Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), an offshoot of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) of which I’m a foundation member.



“It is on record that with ZBM, we toured the nooks and crannies of Enugu and, indeed, the South East, canvassing for votes for our great party.



“I’m also instrumental to the most consistent advert placed in several media in the South East, on behalf of our great party.



“Accordingly, one should not be blamed for the triumph of bigotry in Enugu State and South East in general.



“Our Comrade Chairman should not blame me for hoisting some unpopular National Assembly candidates for the APC in our zone. For I’m at a loss how one contributed to the failure of his darling candidate, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagu in Egede, her home town and Udi local government her primary local council in the five that make up the senatorial district,” the release stated, quoting Okechukwu.



He added that he would give a detailed response if he is served a letter of suspension.

