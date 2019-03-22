I Did Not Pay Charly Boy Millions Of Naira To Compose Anti Atiku's Song..Festus Keyamo

Published:

The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organsiation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to the confession by the convener of #OurMumuDonDo, Charly Boy that he was paid in ‘nine figures’ to release the diss song, ‘Another guy man’.



Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy admitted in an interview that Keyamo paid ‘heavy money’ to use his diss song against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



However Keyamo denied the allegation, stressing that it is unimaginable that he will pay for a song that insulted the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party that sponsored Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.



“Anybody who thinks that I would pay one naira for a song that also abuses APC, you know the song also abuses APC? It says both APC and PDP are the same. Anybody who thinks that I would pay one naira for that kind of song, the person should go and examine his head,” he said.



The co-convener of #OurMumuDonDo Movement, Deji Adeyanju, who resigned from the movement on Wednesday, had accused Charly Boy of collecting money from the presidency during his (Deji) stay at Kano Central Prison.



“When Keyamo came to discuss Deji’s matter, he heard my new song that I was working on…where I was dissing Atiku,” Charly Boy said in the interview.



“I don’t care. But if you want to use my work, you pay for it.”



“Of course, he paid for it. And they paid heavy money.”



When asked how much the money was, Charly Boy admitted that the money was in “nine figures” mentioning no specific amount.



Nine figures will represent any amount from 100 million (100,000,000) to nine hundred and ninety-nine million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine (999,999,999)



The song, ‘Another Guy Man,’ was posted to YouTube on January 25. It has 6,693 views and 44 comments on Charly Boy’s channel as at Friday afternoon.



Adeyanju on Wednesday claimed that he rejected offers of about $2 million made to him by the agents of the Nigerian government to quit opposing the government.



“Not that we haven’t been offered money to compromise as well.



Since 2017 till date, I have been offered over $2million to compromise but I refused. If I had, they wouldn’t have sent me to Kano Central Prison or tried to charge me for terrorism & other crimes,” he posted on Twitter.

