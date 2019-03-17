I Did Not Kill "Hon Sugar"..Oyo State House Chief Whip

Published:

The Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olafisoye Akinmoyede, has exonerated himself from the killing of a member of the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye popularly known as Sugar.



He said that he knew nothing about the incident.



Olatoye was killed by yet to be identified gunmen during the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections at Lalupon Area of Lagelu Local Government.



Akinmoyede, who contested for the Lagelu State Constituency for the second time under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has since been in detention at the State Criminal Investigations Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan in connection with the incident.



The legislator, in a statement on Sunday by his media assistant, Mr. Segun Olawale, said that he was not, in any way, connected with the death of Olatoye.



“Although both of us are from rival political parties, “Sugar” was my friend, brother and longtime political ally.



“We were together in APC for a very long time before he defected to the African Democratic Party (ADP) under whose platform he contested for the Oyo South Senatorial election.



“I am a man of peace and this can be attested to by my political associates, my colleagues in the House of Assembly and indeed, the people of my constituency.



“The fact that Sugar and I are not from the same political party does not mean that we should be at each other’s throats.



“Incidentally, we were not contesting for the same political office. While he contested for the Oyo South Senatorial seat, I contested for the Lagelu State Constituency for the second term.”

Akinmoyede further explained on receiving a call from the headquarters of the State Police Command at Eleyele, Ibadan that his attention was needed in connection with Sugar’s death, he honoured the invitation by voluntarily walking to the police command since he knew that he was innocent as far as the incident was concerned.



He said the unfortunate killing of Olatoye did not happen at his polling unit, Ward 7, Isale Osun, where he had earlier cast his vote and there was no crisis whatsoever while the exercise lasted until the arrival of the federal lawmaker in Lalupon town from his Alape village with his “boys” which resulted in the electorate scampering for safety.



According to him, it was not long after that he heard that gunshots were being exchanged between Olatoye’s “boys” and some people at the Lalupon motor park which eventually culminated in his being shot.



“I am therefore surprised by the reports in a section of the media to the effect that I was arrested by the police.



“I must state emphatically that I was never arrested. I reported myself to them voluntarily upon receiving their call,” the lawmaker said.



Akinmoyede, a former Chairman of Lagelu Local Government, called on the police to intensify their efforts and do thorough investigations with a view to fishing out the real killers.

