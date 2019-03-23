I Commends Tribunal For Declaring Adeleke Winner Of Osun Election...Obasanjo

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday slammed those discouraging the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from going to seek redress in court.



Obasanjo Obasanjo and Atiku Waziri of Adamawa who lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, in the February 23 presidential election, promised to get his victory back in the court.



Atiku who is bent on grabbing his victory, has been approached many times by Political stakeholders and was told not to go to court. But having seen the latest election verdict in Osun, which declared the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun , Ademola Adeleke, winner of the election, Ex-President Obasanjo, opined that those opposed to the decision of Atiku to seek legal redress over the outcome of the presidential election have evil minds.



“While I was in Dubai to attend the Global Education and Skills Forum meeting, I received the news of the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the 2018 Governorship election in the state. “Let me take this opportunity to commend the tribunal for its courage in nullifying what was clearly an illegality.



This action by the judicial officers, albeit a first step in the legal process, gives renewed confidence in the judiciary at a time when there are coordinated efforts by some political leaders to undermine, if not destroy, it. “As I have repeatedly said, the world is watching events in Nigeria with keen interest.



What we do or do not do right in our electoral process will have implications not just for Nigeria but for Africa and indeed the world. By correcting what was clearly a desperate attempt to change the will of the Osun people, the tribunal has saved Nigeria from great embarrassment and started the process of saving and strengthening our democracy. “Let me also commend Sen. Adeleke for his statesmanship in going to court to seek justice.



This is the right and proper thing to do in any decent society. Going to court must be encouraged and not discouraged as some people are now attempting to do. “And if Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, any Nigerian who feels denied of justice must feel free to go to court.



“Those who have conceived and are promoting the narrative that if Atiku Abubakar continues to seek legal redress there will be violence, are evil minds looking for excuse to unleash violence on Nigerians. At no time in history has sustainable peace been built on theft, injustice, corruption and inequity.”

