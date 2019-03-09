I Am Not Impressed With Voters Turnout..Gov Yahaya Bello

Published:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State voted at about 8.38 a.m. at Agasa Uvete Polling Unit 011 in Okene Local Government area.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello and two of his wives spent about 15 minutes to go through accreditation and voting unlike February 23 when the card reader failure kept the governor for over two hours before voting.



The process went smoothly with the card reader working well.



Speaking after, the governor commended INEC for a job well done in terms of timely arrival of materials and personnel.



Bello, however, observed that the turnout was not as impressive when compared with that Feb. 23 election.



In Lokoja, the state capital, election started few minutes after 8.00 a.m. in many polling units.



NAN reports that voting and accreditation were also going on peacefully in other parts of Okene like Adavi, Ihima, Okengwe, Eika and Kuroko, among others.



The turn out was also picking up gradually, while the polling units remain peaceful with security agents in attendance.



NAN

Share This