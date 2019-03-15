I Am In The Dark As To Why INEC Refused To Issue Me My Certificate Of Return..Okorocha

Published:

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said some people he respects are behind the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue him a certificate of return as Senator representing Imo West.



The governor said the plot was to frustrate his chances at emerging a principal officer of the senate and cripple him ahead of the 2023 general elections.



Okorocha spoke in Abuja on Thursday after the INEC did not include him among elected members of the National Assembly invited for the presentation of certificate of returns.



He said, “I was not there because INEC removed my name from the list of senators having been declared the winner by the zonal returning officer.



“So, I am actually waiting to hear why INEC struck my name out. I think probably, INEC must be trying to do something special because I understand once results have been declared and returns made, then you are bound to be issued a certificate of return. But to have exempted me, I am in darkness as to what was the reason why I was not invited to collect my certificate of return.”



Okorocha denied media reports that he forced the returning officer to declare him winner.

