Hon Wunmi Oladeji Wins Return Ticket To Oyo State House Of Assembly

Hon Wunmi Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly has won a return ticket to the House.



The ADP candidate beat her closest rivals to win the highly contested election according to report reaching CKN News.



Hon Oladeji is the Chairman of the House Committee on Women and Children Affairs.



Her victory could be attributed to the massive support enjoyed by her godfather in Politics,Chief Christopher Alao Akala,former Oyo State Governor in Ogbomoso and her sterling performance in her first term where she initiated several bills and empowerment programmes for her constituency



