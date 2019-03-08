History of Regina Pacis Not Complete Without Obi, Says Manager

Published:

The Manager of Regina Pacis Model Secondary School, Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Paschal Okonkwo, has said that the history of the institution would not be complete without Mr. Peter Obi. Fr. was speaking on Thursday during the pastoral visit of the Proprietor of the School and the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Okeke. The occasion also witnessed the celebration in honour of the five girls that represented the school at the 2018 “Technovition” competition at Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA.



The cleric said that the school would not stop commending Obi because, according to him, “Obi would remain part of the success story of schools in Anambra State.” He recalled that it was during Obi’s time as Anambra State Governor that schools were returned to their original owners and how he backed it up with the massive provision of infrastructure such as school buses, Internet connectivity, sporting equipment, computers and generators to the schools, both government and Church-owned schools.



Fr. Okonkwo noted that, in demonstration of Obi’s love for education, “In spite the fact the campaign ends today, he assured me that he would adjust his campaign schedule to be in our school for today’s event. Here he is with us, showing that indeed he values education more than other things.”



He assured Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 23 elections, that Nigerians are following him and that the massive votes he garnered during the presidential election was evidence of the love the people have for him.



Speaking at the event, Obi thanked the proprietor and the management of the school for their efforts towards proper upbringing of their students. Assuring that education remains number one in his developmental agenda in or out of government, Obi made monetary donation to them and assured them that he would remain part of their positive endeavours.



The climax of the event was the announcement of different prizes for the students that represented the school at the competition, and their teachers by Archbishop Valerian Okeke. He also announced that the Church would offer scholarship to their students that make nine As in WAEC Examination.

Share This