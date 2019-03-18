Gunmen Kidnap Edo Traditional Ruler

Published:

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, the Enogie of Ukhiri, in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Godwin Aigbe.



It was gathered that the heavily armed men, numbering about five, stormed the palace of the monarch in the early hours of Saturday.



They were said to have shot in the air before taking the Enogie to an unknown destination.



Sources in the community said the hoodlums set ablaze their ​unregistered car before forcing the traditional ruler into his own Nissan Sunny car and zoomed off.



It was further gathered that the abductors drove to Delta State through the Abraka Road.



The Enogie, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, succeeded his late father some years ago.



The state police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the abduction on the telephone, said the police were on top of the situation.



“Yes, it is true. The police are on top of the situation to ensure that the traditional ruler is rescued unhurt,” he said.

