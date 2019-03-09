Guber Poll:Atiku Abubakar Blames Manipulation Of Presidential Election For Voters Apathy

Published:

A former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has attributed the cause of low voters turnout in Adamawa State to the malpractices that marred the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.



Atiku, who fielded questions from journalists after voting at his Ajiwa Ward Polling Unit 012 in Yola North Local Government Area, Jimeta, expressed his hatred for the involvement of military in electoral process.



He, however, expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious at the end of the governorship and state legislative poll.



Asked if he was convinced that his vote would count, Atiku said, “Suddenly, I’m not convinced that my vote will count. You can see a very low voters turnout.”



On the factor responsible for low voters turnout, the Wazirin Adamawa said, “I believe the last elections were marred by a lot of malpractices.”



“It requires the coming together of all Nigerians and the leadership to be able to redress all the challenges we face in the last elections. I particularly abhor the participation of the military in electoral process. It’s absolutely unconstitutional and unlawful.”

