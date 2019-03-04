Guber Election:Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos Backs Babajide Sanwoolu

Published:

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter has dumped the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and adopted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the March 9 governorship election in the state.It said the outcome of February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections makes it necessary for the Igbo in Lagos to realign their position before the governorship polls.Ohanaeze said both the APC and PDP candidates are Lagosians, adding that the Igbo have no reason to fight over, but look out for the candidate that will protect their interest.Ohanaeze made these declarations at a town hall meeting of stakeholders at the Muson Centre, Lagos.President of Ohanaeze Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, said Igbo in Lagos decided to vote the APC candidate because “he is a leader that will be there for us and he is a man we can trust.“Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the best thing that can happen to the Igbo in Lagos; he is a God sent to the Igbo. We must not waste this opportunity. That is why we must come out en mass on Saturday, March 9 and vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”Ogbonna while regretting the harassment of Igbo traders in parts of Lagos after the presidential election, urged them to be more united and show love and concern to the plights of one another as it is only through love and unity they can be protected.Ohanaeze demanded “assurances and guarantees” from Sanwo-Olu that there would not be a repeat attack on Igbo businesses after the governorship election.Speaking, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, said a lot is at stake in Lagos and that the Igbo will not play with what they have.“We don’t have a quarter of the investments we have in Lagos back at home, so we must protect it. Come Saturday we must come out and vote Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat; they have what it takes,” Igbokwe said.Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the APC deputy governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, said the governorship election is about the future of Lagos State and those sowing seeds of ethnicity to divide the people.“The election is not about us, it is about the future and the people that want to use ethnicity to divide us. We must not allow events of one day to determine our future.”Sanwo-Olu also promised to run an all-inclusive government that will cater for all.“From day one, we said it that our government will be all-inclusive. We are about development. The assurance I give you is that this election is about the future. The election will come and go but our lives will continue. My government will not be looking at what part of the world you are from, it will be about the greatest happiness of the greatest number,” he said.