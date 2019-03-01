Guber Election:Ladoja,Alao Akala,Makinde ,Other Opposition Parties Meet To Forge Alliance Over APC In Oyo

Published:

A meeting of opposition party leaders in Oyo State on how to birth a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently going on in Ibadan.



In attendance at the meeting are two former governors, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, who is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, guber candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate, Seyi Makinde.



Others are the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Sharafadeen Alli; his counterpart form the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, among others.



The meeting, it was gathered, is being held at the Ondo Street, Bodija residence of Ladoja.



The adopted party and candidate is expected to be made known at the end of the meeting, just as power-sharing agreement may be signed by the stakeholders at the end of the meeting.

