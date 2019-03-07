Guber Election:Amaechi Orders APC Supporters To Vote For AAC Candidate In Rivers

Published:

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers has said that its decision to support the African Action Congress governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, is because the party (AAC) fits into the quest of the APC to give Rivers people justice.



The state APC also called on it supporters to turn out and vote for the AAC governorship candidate.



Leader of the main opposition party in Rivers State and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who addressed supporters of the APC in Eleme on Wednesday, explained that it was pertinent for his party to adopt the AAC candidate considering the closeness of the elections.



Amaechi said, “This morning, the leadership of the party met and agreed that we would work with a party called the African Action Congress, while we are still in court to reclaim our mandate.



“So, on Saturday, we will vote for the AAC. You must go home and vote for the AAC. There should be no excuse not to vote because there will be security for everybody. You must prepare and make sure you win the governorship election.”



Amaechi enjoined the people to vote for the candidate of the AAC as there were numerous benefits they would derive from government.





“The moment you win the governorship election this Saturday and the governor is inaugurated in May, by June, there will be local government elections. So, you should all go out and vote and make sure that you are not rigged out,” he said.

