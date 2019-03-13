Gov Ganduje Seeks Removal Of Kano State Police Commissioner Before Rerun Election

Published:

Following the stalemated governorship election in Kano State, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has travelled to Abuja to press for the removal of the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili.



It has been observed that the police under Mr Wakili had maintained neutrality before, during and after the election, which saw the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate Abba Yusuf leading with 1,020,465 votes, against Mr Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 987,459 votes.



Credible sources said that the governor’s entourage includes the Speaker of Kano House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum; the state chairman of APC, Abdullahi Abbas and; the governor’s top political strategist, Nasiru Aliko-Koki.



Targeted for the lobby, a source who preferred not to be named said, are national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; national leader of APC Bola Tinubu and; some influential presidency officials.



Recall that the deputy governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna, alongside the state commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule-Garo and chairman of Nassarawa Local Government, Lamin Sani, were involved in result sheet snatching at Airport Road collation centre around 3am on Monday, a situation that led to a fierce brawl.



Party agents reportedly beat the trio to a pulp, and police later rescued the deputy governor and arrested the commissioner and the local government chairman.



On Tuesday, at a press conference to douse tension over the inconclusive governorship election in Kano, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II commended the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, for maintaining peace and order in the state.



Mr Wakili, a fearless cop who wages war against drug abuse and political thuggery in the state, is arguably the most-loved police commissioner ever posted to the state.

