Gov Fayemi Appoints Sola Salako,Others Special Advisers

In a bid to further position the administration for effective service delivery, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the following appointments:
1) Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi – Senior Adviser, Economic Matters and Chair, Economic Development Council.
2) Barrister Paul Omotoso – Senior Adviser, Political Matters.
3) Hon Makinde Araoye – Special Adviser, Federal Matters.
4) Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo – Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy.
5) Mr Akintunde Oyebode – Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Innovations.
6) Hon Sunday Adunmo- Special Adviser, Road/Transport and Infrastructure.
7) Prof Fransisca Aladejana- Chairman, SUBEB.
8) Mrs Funke Fajobi – Commissioner, SUBEB.
9) Arc. Tajudeen Wale Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Public Buildings and Infrastructure.
10) Mr Muyiwa Ogunmilade- Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue.
All the appointments are with immediate effect.
