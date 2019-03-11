Gov Fayemi Appoints Sola Salako,Others Special Advisers

Published:

In a bid to further position the administration for effective service delivery, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the following appointments:



1) Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi – Senior Adviser, Economic Matters and Chair, Economic Development Council.



2) Barrister Paul Omotoso – Senior Adviser, Political Matters.



3) Hon Makinde Araoye – Special Adviser, Federal Matters.



4) Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo – Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy.



5) Mr Akintunde Oyebode – Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Innovations.



6) Hon Sunday Adunmo- Special Adviser, Road/Transport and Infrastructure.



7) Prof Fransisca Aladejana- Chairman, SUBEB.



8) Mrs Funke Fajobi – Commissioner, SUBEB.



9) Arc. Tajudeen Wale Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Public Buildings and Infrastructure.



10) Mr Muyiwa Ogunmilade- Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue.



All the appointments are with immediate effect.

