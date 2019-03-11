Monday, 11 March 2019

Gov Fayemi Appoints Sola Salako,Others Special Advisers

Published: March 11, 2019
 In a bid to further position the administration for effective service delivery, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the following appointments:

1) Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi – Senior Adviser, Economic Matters and Chair, Economic Development Council.

2) Barrister Paul Omotoso – Senior Adviser, Political Matters.

3) Hon Makinde Araoye – Special Adviser, Federal Matters.

4) Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo – Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy.

5) Mr Akintunde Oyebode – Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Innovations.

6) Hon Sunday Adunmo- Special Adviser, Road/Transport and Infrastructure.

7) Prof Fransisca Aladejana- Chairman, SUBEB.

8) Mrs Funke Fajobi – Commissioner, SUBEB.

9) Arc. Tajudeen Wale Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Public Buildings and Infrastructure.

10) Mr Muyiwa Ogunmilade- Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

