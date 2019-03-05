Goodluck Jonathan's 82nd Birthday Message To Obasanjo

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan sent this message to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 82nd birthday today

Dear Baba, I rejoice with you today on the occasion of your 82nd birthday. Indeed, you have been a great asset to our nation and your service to humanity has been exemplary.

You are a patriotic and courageous leader who has remained steadfast in nation-building. Your legacies as a former Head of State and President of Nigeria will continue to endure; considering your achievements in the areas of unity, peace and development in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

History has accorded you a place in the roll call of great leaders not just in Nigeria but also in Africa. So I join your family and other well-wishers to celebrate with you on this day.

May God continue to bless you with strength and good health even as you enjoy more glorious years on earth.

Happy birthday, Your Excellency. -GEJ

Share This