Gombe:Gov Dankwambo Loses Polling Unit To APC

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has failed to deliver his polling unit to his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the governorship and state assembly elections.



At the Polling Unit Hassan Manzo 005 where Dankwambo and his wife, Hajiya Adama Ibrahim Dankwambo cast their votes, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya polled 263 votes to defeat Usman Bayero Nafada of PDP who scores 201.



Also, the APC won the unit for Gombe North constituency seat at the state House of Assembly.



Ali Baba Manu of APC scored 230 votes against Ahmed Usman Haruna of PDP who polled 196 votes.

