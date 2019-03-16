Gbenga Daniel Quits Active Politics,Writes PDP Chairman

Published:

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Daniel, in his letter to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, dated March 14, 2019, also announced his resignation from partisan politics.

He said the decision to quit partisan politics was personal to him.

Daniel was the Director-General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization before the former Vice President emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in the election conducted a few weeks ago.

“This is to inform you of my intention to resign from active and partisan politics with effect from today, the 14th day of March, 2019.

My decision in this regard is entirely personal to me and having served in various capacities, including as Governor of Ogun State, I have resolved to immerse myself in some other vocations and take on some new challenges,” he said in the letter.

