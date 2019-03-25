Funke Akindele Celebrates 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary

Published:

Happy married couple, Funke Akindele and her husband, Jjc Skillz (Abdulrasheed Bello) are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary. The couple have been married for two years and are excited about their union as they took to their IG pages to show their undying affection for each other.



Taking to her IG page, Funke shared a video showing all the beautiful moments they have shared and thanked him for always being there for her.



Funke wrote:



”It’s by your grace Oh Lord!! Happy wedding anniversary to us darling @jjcskillz Thank you so much for your love,patience,care and support. I pray we live longer together in happiness,good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. My #gbogbobigsboy #myking #ayomi#myblackman finebobo #naonlymedeyrusham”.



JJC on his IG page wrote



”@funkejenifaakindele Thank you my love for coming to my life and making my house into a home. Our Mummy. My best friend and my padi of life. 2 year flew by so fast. I pray we last through to our old age. Happy anniversary my love. ? Amen”.

Share This