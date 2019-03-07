Four Children Of Same Mother Die In Delta State Fire Mishap

Published:

Four children, including a six-month-old baby, have reportedly been burnt to death following a fire outbreak around Dore Street, off the McIver Market in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.



It was learnt that the children were of the same mother.



It was gathered that the mother of the children also sustained severe burns on her body and was being treated at the intensive care unit of the Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara.



Sources said the fire broke out around 9pm on Tuesday, but it was not clear what caused the inferno as of the time of filing this report.



The owner of the building, Mr Tuoyo Eyikimi, however, told the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Michael Tidi, who visited the scene, that the inferno was caused by suspected adulterated kerosene.





Eyikimi, whose building was completely razed by the fire, noted that mother of the deceased children suffered severe burns and had been rushed to the teaching hospital in Oghara.



Tidi expressed shock over the incident as he watched the remains of the children being evacuated.

