FG Clamping Down On Our Members ..Opposition Parties (CUPP) Alleges

Opposition parties’ leaders on Sunday cried out that President Muhammadu Buhari had started persecuting them barely a week after he was declared the winner of the 2019 presidential election.They claimed that the Federal Government’s clampdown on them was meant to intimidate them so that they could abandon the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his quest to “reclaim his mandate.”The national spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Imo Ugochinyere, stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday.He was reacting to the President’s statement on Friday that the next four years of his administration would be tough and the Saturday’s arrest of Atiku’s son-in-law, Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi.Ugochinyere described Buhari’s statement on his next four years as ranting meant to discourage opposition leaders who had vowed to stand by Atiku in his desire to recover his stolen mandate.He said despite the intimidation, they would fight alongside Atiku “till Supreme Court does justice to the issue.”He said, “The President’s ranting is a failed move to intimidate the opposition to abandon Atiku and the quest to recover the mandate of the Nigerian people stolen by President Buhari.“We (opposition leaders) are facing clampdown on all fronts, including financial clampdown as well.“The aim is to frighten opposition leaders to compromise the litigation that is about to commence and also starve Atiku of the needed resources to prosecute the people’s legal offensive.“The arrest of all his financial managers and sources of funds is a desperate measure by scared mandate thieves who know that judgement and the rule of law will soon catch up with them.”