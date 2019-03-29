Female Trader Electrocuted In Umuahia

Published:

An unidentified food vendor was electrocuted in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Thursday.



The incident happened at the Michael Okpara Square, along Club Road, few metres away from the Umuahia Event Centre.



According to an eyewitness, the deceased, who was a sales assistant at a food stand, was killed while trying to rescue a co-worker, who was shocked by electric current.



It was gathered that a high tension wire had snapped and fell on a stake wire attached to an electric pole under which the food vendors were doing their business.



But unknown to them, the first victim, who was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, touched the pole and was instantly shocked and cried for help.



It was learnt that the cry attracted the deceased, who went to save her assistant, only to be electrocuted.



It was gathered that she died while been taken to hospital in a tricycle, while her remains were brought back to the food stand.



The owner of the food stand was said to have gone to report the incident to the police when Southern City News visited the scene.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.



Ogbonna said some residents of the city had called his office to inform police personnel of the incident, adding that the command would investigate the cause of death.

