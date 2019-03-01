Family Of Five Burnt To Death Over Allegations Of Witchcraft

Published:

Five people, including three children, were burned to death in their home in Kenya by neighbours who accused a member of the family of practicing witchcraft, police said on Friday.



Two women and three girls, aged seven, three and two, died in the attack on Thursday in Migori county in Kenya’s south-west, said local police officer Peter Kirui.





Four other members of the family are in hospital after the arson, including the family patriarch, Elijah Otieno, who was the one suspected of witchcraft.



In Africa, men, as well as women, can be accused of witchcraft or sorcery.

