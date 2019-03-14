FAAN Gives British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France March 31st Deadline To Move To New Abuja Airport Terminal

Published:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has given all the international airlines operating in Abuja March 31st as deadline for them to relocate from the old international terminal to the new international terminal building.

Regional Manager, FAAN North Central, Alhaji Mahmud Sani disclosed this, yesterday, when Emirates became the 5th airline to commence operations at the new facility. Emirates’ B777 aircraft with registration number A6-EBJ from Dubai landed at the airport at bout 3:15pm.

British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, Africa World Airline, Arik Air, Egypt Air, RwandAir, and Turkish Air are yet to move into the new faculty. Asky, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace, Air Cote d’iviore and Emirates have moved into the new facility.

FAAN said the deadline has become necessary as it will soon close down the old facility for repairs as captured in the budget.

