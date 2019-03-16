Ex NHRC Boss Shot In Benue State

Published:

The former Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Anwe was reported to have been shot by gunmen.



According to sources in Gboko, the trado political seat of Tiv nation, the former NHRC boss was shot around 10 am on Saturday at a filling station in Gboko town.



Gboko is also the headquarters of Gboko local government area of Benue State.



A source claimed that the former NHRC boss was shot in the leg at a filling station around Gyado area of the town.



The gunshot was said to have caused pandemonium in the area as people ran helter-skelter while the gunmen were said to have walked out of the scene of the incident unchallenged.



The former Executive Secretary who was earlier moved to a hospital in Gboko for treatment was said to have been transferred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi for further treatment.



When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report.



She, however, said that the command was yet to get full details of the incidence at the time of filing this report.

Share This