European Union Observers For 2019 General Elections Visit Gen Buratai

Some delegates of European Union Observers for Nigeria 2019 General elections have met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai along with his Principal Staff Officers at the COAS conference room today the 7th of March 2019.The purpose of the visit is to gain insight of the NA on its roles and responsibilities in the recent federal election and the upcoming state election.The head of the delegation and Deputy Chief Observer Ms Hannah Roberts, commended the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt Gen Buratai and other sister security agencies for their commendable roles during the just concluded federal election.According to her " let me thank you for finding time to receive us and commend the NA roles in the recent federal elections." We are here to further gain insight on the role and responsibilities of the NA in the recent election and the upcoming state election" , She added.In his brief remarks, the COAS, on behalf of the entire personnel of the NA, expressed appreciation to the delegates for the visit. He explained that the role of the NA is not interfering with the electioneering processes as peedled by mischief makers but performing our constitutional duty as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria which is to provide security. "we are prepared and mandated by the nation's constitution to support the Nigerian police and other security agencies to ensure secure and peaceful conduct of the election," he added.He used the opportunity to emphasised that the NA is apolitical and neutral and will support the police and civil authority to deal with threat to national security.Principal Staff Officers and some Commanders were in attendance.