Emir Sanusi Speaks On Kano's Inconclusive Election

Published:

Share This

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on the people of Kano and indeed, Nigerians to remain calm and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conclude its assignment, regarding the inconclusive gubernatorial elections in some states across the country.Addressing a press conference today at his palace, emir Sanusi said only the electoral body had the authority to conduct and announce the results of election and should be allowed to do its job.Sanusi said INEC had already announced that the election held in Kano on Saturday was inconclusive because there were a number of polling units where elections would be held again and it was after the completion of election at the affected areas that a final winner would be announced by the commission.He said: “We remind the public that INEC has already disclosed all the votes that were got by candidates of each political parties. Those votes are intact and nobody has been denied his votes.“In subsequent re-run, each candidate will have the votes that are given to him, added to what he has acquired. We should therefore, give cooperation to all security agencies for peace to continue reigning in Kano.”He expressed gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Wakili and other heads of security agencies in the state for their efforts to protect lives and property during the elections.44