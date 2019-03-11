Election:Kano Deputy Governor,Local Govt Commissioner Arrested (See Pictures)

|Kano Deputy governor after his arrest
The two were arrested for alleged disruption of the Collation of results of the Governorship Elections at the Nasarawa Local Government area Collation Centre.
|The Commissioner after his arrest
It was gathered that the two were saved from being manhandled by supporters of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate, at the Centre.
|The Commissioner being held down by a party agent
The incident which took place at about 2:00 am was said to be responsible for the delay in releasing the final tally of the Kano State governorship race which is likely to decide the winner of the elections..
