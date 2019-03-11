Election:Kano Deputy Governor,Local Govt Commissioner Arrested (See Pictures)

Published:

Kano Deputy governor after his arrest

The Commissioner after his arrest

The Commissioner being held down by a party agent

The Police in Kano have taken the state deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna and the State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Sule Garo into custody over alleged threat to public peace.The two were arrested for alleged disruption of the Collation of results of the Governorship Elections at the Nasarawa Local Government area Collation Centre.It was gathered that the two were saved from being manhandled by supporters of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party candidate, at the Centre.The incident which took place at about 2:00 am was said to be responsible for the delay in releasing the final tally of the Kano State governorship race which is likely to decide the winner of the elections..