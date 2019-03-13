Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Election:In House Of Reps,It's APC 211 ,PDP 111 Seats

Published: March 13, 2019
The Peoples Democratic Party has won 111 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to a majority of 211  seats clinched by the All Progressives Congress.

According to the list of the ninth House of Representatives  members-elect on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Grand Alliance will have six members;  the Action Democratic Congress, three; the Action Alliance, two and the Peoples  Redemption Party, two members.

The African Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples Movement and the Social Democratic Party  won a seat each.

