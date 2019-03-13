Election:In House Of Reps,It's APC 211 ,PDP 111 Seats

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has won 111 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to a majority of 211 seats clinched by the All Progressives Congress.



According to the list of the ninth House of Representatives members-elect on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Grand Alliance will have six members; the Action Democratic Congress, three; the Action Alliance, two and the Peoples Redemption Party, two members.



The African Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples Movement and the Social Democratic Party won a seat each.

