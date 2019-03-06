Election:IGP Redeploys 7 DIGs,!) AIGs,277 Police Commissioners

Published:





In line with his stated commitment towards providing adequate security for the General Elections, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has deployed Seven (7) Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to the six geo-political zones across the Country, Ten (10) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the police zonal commands and additional Two Hundred and Seventy Seven (277) Commissioners of Police to complement the efforts of the respective Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) State Commands and the FCT.

With this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three (3) senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment which will form part of security management base for the command CPs. However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the Force, some Local Government Areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to coordinate security in the LGA.

Each of them is expected to work with the Command CP and to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards emplacing adequate security including the supervision of security personnel deployed to each of the Senatorial Districts under their watch.

Meanwhile, four (4) Commands, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto have new CPs posted specifically as Command CP for purposes of the election.

The IGP assures that just as in the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections.

ACP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

The DIGs are deployed to the Geo-political regions indicated against their names;

i. DIG Usman Tilli Abubakar, mni – North East Zone

ii. DIG Abdulmajid Ali – Coordinator

iii. DIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, fdc – South-South Zone

iv. DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, fdc – South-East Zone

v. DIG Yakubu Jubrin, fsi – South-West Zone

vi. DIG Aminchi S. Baraya – North-West Zone

vii. DIG Godwin C. Nwobodo, fdc – North-Central Zone

Four (4) State Commands have new CPs posted as Command CPs specifically for supervising the election

i. Anambra – CP Rabiu Ladodo

ii. Bayelsa – CP Olushola David

iii. Edo – CP Dan-Mallam Mohammed

iv. Sokoto – CP Aminu Koji Kwabe

Benue, Imo, Plateau, and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to some of its Local Government Areas:

i. Benue – Guma LGA, Logo LGA, Agatu LGA, Gwer East LGA, Gwer West LGA, Katsina Ala LGA, Okpokwu LGA, Ukum LGA

ii. Imo – Orlu LGA, Okigwe LGA

iii. Plateau – Langtang South LGA, Jos South LGA, Bassa LGA, Langtang North LGA, Riyom LGA, Barkin Ladi LGA

iv. Taraba – Wukari LGA, Ibi LGA, Lao LGA, Karim Lamido LGA, Bali LGA, Kurmi LGA, Jalingo LGA, Dunga LGA, Sardauna LGA

