Election:FG Orders Nigeria's Borders Closed On Friday

The Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau has ordered the closure of borders for the Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections.

This is with effect from Friday, March 8, at noon to Sunday, March 10, at noon.

Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Muhammad Babandede announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

This, he said, is to restrict movements across the borders during the election days.

“The public is to take note and ensure compliance,” Babandede said.

