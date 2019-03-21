Elected Governors Set To Collect Certificates Of Return,March 27th,29th

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that state governors-elect in states where elections were concluded will get their Certificates of Return next week Wednesday, March 27 and Friday, March 29.



INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the outcomes and updates of the 2019 General Elections.



This means that of the 29 states where governorship elections were held, only 22 will received their certificates, as seven others have to wait for judicial pronouncements or the conclusion of re-count, re-collation or supplementary elections.



While the election was suspended in Rivers, it was declared inconclusive in six states of Bauchi and Adamawa (North East), Benue and Plateau (North Central) and Sokoto and Kano (North West).



“Certificates of Return in respect of Governors-elect shall be presented by the supervising National Commissioners of the respective states between Wednesday 27th and Friday 29th March 2019.



“They will be assisted by Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Legal Officers of the Commission,” Okoye said.



He said the precise date for the presentation in each state shall be made known by the respective RECs after consultation with the supervising National Commissioners.



He also said that the date of presentation of Certificates of Return to the respective winners of the State Houses of Assembly will be announced in due course.

