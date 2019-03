Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Babalele Abdullahi, son in-law to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.Babalele was arrested last Saturday by operatives of the anti-graft agency after a search conducted at both his office and home in Abuja.The arrest was believed to be part of efforts at dissuading Atiku from pursuing legal action against the alleged rigging of the presidential election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that saw him lost to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.