EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Atiku's Son-in-law Over N61b Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, Babalele Abdullahi over an alleged N61 billion money laundering case.



A top EFCC source said that Abdullahi is being detained by the anti-graft agency to shed more light on the movement of the fund, said to be in foreign currency, 150 million Euros.



The amount converted today at the current foreign exchange rate equals; N61,386,983,775 (over sixty-one billion naira).



The source said, “Yes, he (Babalele) is being investigated over alleged case of money laundering. The sum involved is 150 million Euros. Investigation is ongoing.”



He added that, “He is in EFCC. He will be released soon.”



Babalele was arrested on Saturday 2nd March, 2019 in Abuja.



His Abuja homes and office were raided and some documents were reportedly carted away, before EFCC operatives arrested him.



When contacted, EFCC acting spokesperson Tony Orilade said, “Yes, Babalele is with us. We don’t do our investigation in the media; so I don’t have details for now; but at the appropriate time we shall speak.”

