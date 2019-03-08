EFCC Blames British Govt For Shielding Diezani Madueke From Prosecution

Published:

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, raised the alarm that the British government was frustrating trial of former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, for alleged graft.

Head of the British Council’s Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme, Mr. Uche Emmanuel, had alleged that Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight had been frustrated by EFCC and other agencies of the present administration. But the EFCC in a strongly-worded statement described the claim by the British agency as illogical and untenable, given the fact that the British government had been working closely with the anti-graft agency and had, on several occasions, given it accolades for excellent work done.

Allison-Madueke The statement, signed by the acting spokesman of the commission, Tony Orilade, regretted that the said Uche Emmanuel had chosen to ignore the strident efforts being put to work by the agency in order to bring to book corrupt persons, no matter how highly placed. The commission lamented that the claim was made by representative of a British lead agency at a time the British government was actively shielding the former Nigerian oil minister, who is being wanted in Nigeria to stand trial for alleged graft.

The agency openly accused Britain of frustrating its effort to repatriate and try Diezani, having been unduly accommodated and protected by London under the guise of investigating her in the last four years without any idea as to when the probe would end. The commission said: “We are intent on bringing Diezani to justice and despite the spirited efforts of the commission in ensuring that she returns to Nigeria and face trial, she has been held back in the UK by an investigation that has spanned almost four years without any signal about when she will be available in Nigeria for prosecution.”

“The EFCC has been frustrated over Diezani, a development that prompted it to seek her extradition to Nigeria, so that she can have her day in court, yet we have a lot more successes to show. “Today, the average Nigerian can easily reel out names of ranking former officials of government and their counterparts from the private sector who have been successfully investigated and prosecuted by the commission, with staggering amounts of money and fixed assets also recovered from them.

