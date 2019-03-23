EFCC Arrests Another Set Of 11 Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters for offences bordering on conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and attempt to obtain money under false pretence.



The suspects are: Ganiyu Sherif Abiodun, Akinyele Sherif, Oluseye Soremekun, Kolawole Rasheed, Kolawole Kazeem and Ibrahim Anjorin.



Others are: Temitope Samson, Damilola Samson, Uduogwu Freeborn Eboagwu, Ojomu Gbenga and Okougbo Dervick.



They were arrested in the Lekki County Homes and Igbo-Efon areas of Lagos State, following intelligence report received by the Commission, recently.



Items recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest include seven exotic cars, 16 laptop computers and 20 phones.



They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

