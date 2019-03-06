Lagos Banker Charged To Court For Alleged N81.7m Theft

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Monday, March 4, 2019, arraigned a banker, Oladimeji Balogun, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N81,720, 000.00 (Eighty-one Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) only.



One of the counts reads, “That you, Oladimeji Balogun, sometime between May 30 and June 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly converted to the use of Balogun Zainab Omohomo, the sum of N35, 000, 000. 00 (Thirty-five Million Naira) only, being the property of Finni Oluwakemi and committed an offence contrary to Sections 278 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2015.”



He pleaded not guilty to the charges. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, A. Mohammed, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.



The defence counsel, Adekunle Oyesanya, SAN, however, informed the court of a pending bail application on behalf of his client, and prayed the court to grant Balogun bail. Justice Taiwo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10, 000, 000. (Ten Million Naira) with two sureties in like sum.



One of the sureties must own a landed property in Lagos. The other surety must be a close relation of the defendant, must be gainfully employed and produce three years tax clearance certificate.



The defendant was remanded in prison custody, pending the fulfilment of his bail terms. The matter was adjourned to April 9, 2019 for commencement of trial.

