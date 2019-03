Published:

In continuation with inter-agency cooperation towards a safe and secure 2019 general elections, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Director General Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi on 4 Mar 19 visited the Nigerian Army Situation Room for the security monitoring of the 2019 general elections.





They were received by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai

