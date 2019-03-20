Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Do You Know Her? (Old Woman Seen Wondering Around VI,Lagos)

Published: March 20, 2019
This information is being circulated on social media

This lady has been wandering the streets in VI around Tiamiyu Savage Street, for over a week but ended up sitting under the sun opposite Silver bird Cinema on Ahmadu Bello Way, VI.
She has been fed and speaks good english but can't remember anything other than the fact that her kids are at University and she lives at Community.

Please circulate in case she is being looked for

