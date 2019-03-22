Tribunal Confirms Adeleke As Osun State Governor Elect

Published:

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly-elected governor of Osun state.The tribunal sacked Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress, APC.The tribunal held that the re-run election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is illegal, null and void.It urged INEC to withdraw Oyetola’s certificate and issue a certificate of return to Adeleke.In the ruling read on behalf of a three-member panel of judges by Justice Peter Obi, the tribunal held that the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had no powers to cancel the election in the seven polling units on September 22, 2018 leading to the rerun election on September 27, 2018, adding that he acted “ultra vires his powers.”Ademola Adeleke of the PDP had 254, 698 votes against Gboyega Oyetola of the APC with 254, 345 votes before the election was declared inconclusive.