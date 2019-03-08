Details Of How Adamawa Lawmaker Slumped And Died At Campaign Rally

Published:

A member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Adamu Kwanate (APC, Nassarawo-Binyeri), slumped and died Wednesday after attending an election campaign rally.



The legislator was said to have collapsed at a political meeting.



This was five days after the member representing Mubi South in the house, Abdurrahman Abubakar ,died in Yola.



The Public Relations Officer of the house, Yahaya Daji , yesterday confirmed Kwanate’s death. He said the lawmaker was rushed to a hospital in Yola where he later died.





He said Kwanate had been battling an undisclosed health problem before his death.



He described the deceased as a hardworking legislator who enjoyed a cordial relationship with his colleagues and the staff of the house.

